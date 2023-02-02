Ireland vs Scotland clash for Dominic Donegan on big TV card

Dominic Donegan [7(1)-4(1)-1] hopes to challenge for the BUI Celtic title high up a big card on the first weekend of next month.

The Cavan fighter put a difficult time and a difficult run of results behind him by making it back-to-back wins in Glasgow last month – and immediately set his sights on a title fight with Ben McGivern [4-2-1].

Irish-boxing.com understands the fight has been made and Donegan is set for an Ireland versus Scotland clash on March 3.

It’s understood the bout will play out at the famous Ulster Hall venue and potentially broadcast on TG4 and ESPN+.

Whether or not a title will be on the line remains to be seen. Both have challenged for the BUI Celtic title, Donegan against Graham McCormack at middleweight and McGivern fought Jamie Morrissey for the strap at super middle. Fearghus Quinn is the current custodian of the middleweight version of the prettiest title in Irish boxing and is unlikely to vacate unless he is handed an Irish title fight or assurances the winner would have to fight him.

There is no official confirmation yet but the fact the fight, which is said to be chief support, is at the Ulster Hall suggests it’s a Conlan Boxing card.

Conlan Boxing where hoping to go to the SSE Arena on March 17 with Padraig McCrory as a headliner, only for talks with a British promoter and a British TV company to break down.

‘The Hammer’ would be in the frame to top any Belfast while Jamie Conlan has recently said Quinn is headline act ready.

Speaking previously about the fight Donegan told Irish-boxing.com: “It was put to my manager before Christmas about the Ben fight and I said yes. Then I got talking to Ben over in Scotland and he wants it as well, so I am very excited. We hope to get that fight made and hope it will be announced soon. Then we can get Ireland v Scotland on Paddy’s day on home soil.”