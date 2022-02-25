Amateur Headline News Pro News 

Ireland U22 Select defeat Scotland

Jonny Stapleton

An Ireland U22 select were the 5-3 victors in last night’s international against Scotland in Belfast last night.

The card was hosted by the County Antrim Boxing Board in Corpus Christi Boxing Club, Whiterock Road, Belfast, in association with IABA and Belfast City Council’s Boxing Strategy.

Ireland came away with a 5-3 with the decorated Amy Broadhurst and recent Under-22 Irish title winners Clepson Dos Santos, Dylan Eagleson registering wins as did two time Elite Champion Brandon McCarthy and Ben Ferran.

Bouts were streamed on the Belfast Boxers Facebook page

Amy Broadhurst (IRL)  beat Megan Reid (SCO), 5-0

Clepson Dos Santos (IRL) beat Lennon Mulligan (SCO), 4-1

Dylan Eagleson (IRL) beat Matthew McHale (SCO), 4-0

Brandon Mc Carthy (IRL) beat Luke Bibby (SCO), 5-0

Gerard Mc Taggart (SCO) beat Barry O’Connor (IRL), 4-1

Ben Ferran (IRL) bet Charlie Doig (SCO), 4-1

Stephen Newns (SCO) beat Darragh Gilroy (IRL), 3-2

Sean Lazerinni (SC)) beat Jack Lawlor (IRL): RSC, 2

Last night’s bouts followed a week long training camp between the two teams, involving 28 Irish boxers, coached by Damian Kennedy, Eoin Pluck, Liam Corr, Jay Delaney and Rory McShane.

The Scotland training camp team included 10 boxers and was coached by Craig McEvoy, Mike Keane and Ricky Burns.

The camp took place at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown.

Report Courtesy of IABA

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

