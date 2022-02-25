Ireland U22 Select defeat Scotland

An Ireland U22 select were the 5-3 victors in last night’s international against Scotland in Belfast last night.

The card was hosted by the County Antrim Boxing Board in Corpus Christi Boxing Club, Whiterock Road, Belfast, in association with IABA and Belfast City Council’s Boxing Strategy.

Ireland came away with a 5-3 with the decorated Amy Broadhurst and recent Under-22 Irish title winners Clepson Dos Santos, Dylan Eagleson registering wins as did two time Elite Champion Brandon McCarthy and Ben Ferran.

Bouts were streamed on the Belfast Boxers Facebook page

Amy Broadhurst (IRL) beat Megan Reid (SCO), 5-0

Clepson Dos Santos (IRL) beat Lennon Mulligan (SCO), 4-1

Dylan Eagleson (IRL) beat Matthew McHale (SCO), 4-0

Brandon Mc Carthy (IRL) beat Luke Bibby (SCO), 5-0

Gerard Mc Taggart (SCO) beat Barry O’Connor (IRL), 4-1

Ben Ferran (IRL) bet Charlie Doig (SCO), 4-1

Stephen Newns (SCO) beat Darragh Gilroy (IRL), 3-2

Sean Lazerinni (SC)) beat Jack Lawlor (IRL): RSC, 2

Last night’s bouts followed a week long training camp between the two teams, involving 28 Irish boxers, coached by Damian Kennedy, Eoin Pluck, Liam Corr, Jay Delaney and Rory McShane.

The Scotland training camp team included 10 boxers and was coached by Craig McEvoy, Mike Keane and Ricky Burns.

The camp took place at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown.

Report Courtesy of IABA