Ireland Team for Leszek Drogosz Memorial International Tournament Named

An 8-strong Team Ireland squad has been named to contest the Leszek Drogosz Memorial International Tournament in Poland, from September 17th to 24th.

Boxing begins on September 18th, and finals will be contested on September 24th.

Team Ireland

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St Anne’s, Westport

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal

66kg Grainne Walsh, St Mary’s, Tallaght

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC

63.5kg John Paul Hale, Star BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

80kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic BC Galway.

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Ross Hickey

Physio: Ciara McCallion

R&J: Sean Duffy