Ireland Squad for European U22s Confirmed
The Team Ireland Squad to contest the European U22 Championships has been named.
The tournament is being hosted by the Croatian Boxing Federation and will take place at the Intersport Sports Hall, Poreč from March 11th to 24th.
The squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley