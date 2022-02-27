Amateur Headline News News 

Ireland Squad for European U22s Confirmed

Jonny Stapleton

The Team Ireland Squad to contest the European U22 Championships has been named.

The tournament is being hosted by the Croatian Boxing Federation and will take place at the Intersport Sports Hall,  Poreč from March 11th to 24th.

The squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley

