Ireland secure two gold on a fab Friday

Team Ireland will bring home 12 medals in all from the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca tournament in Tagru Mures, Romania.

Two golds came today – 48kg Shannon Sweeney was decisive and dominant in her final against Steluta Delta of Romania. While 63kg Amy Broadhurst won her way to victory by way of a Round 1 RSC over home boxer, Pita Daniela.

48kg Golden Belt Champion, Shannon Sweeney

Three boxers won through to tomorrow’s second day of finals, following the completion of semi finals in Tagru Mures today.

57kg Adam Hession contested his semi-final against Giorgi Kapanadze of Georgia, and was the 5-0 winner.

Olympic bronze medallist, 71kg Aidan Walsh, got a unanimous decision win over Davron Bosorov of Moldova

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy was the split decision victor in his semi final with Kenjaey Shobrunhbek of Uzbekistan.

All three will be in action tomorrow.

75kg Gabriel Dossen came out the wrong side of a split decision in his semi-final with Uzbekistan’s Abdulpattaev Zbdulaziz and comes home with a bronze. So, too, does Kelyn Cassidy, contesting at 80kg. He lost his semi-final against Ruzemetov Dilshodbek of Uzbekistan. 48kg Ricky Nesbitt also earned bronze in his semi, against Ukraine. The decision there, a 5-0, went to the Irish boxers opponent. 63.5kg Dean Clancy also comes home with bronze, following his semi final against David Gkevorgkian.

Also getting between the ropes for their finals on Saturday will be 66kg Gráinne Walsh and 70kg Christina Desmond.

The final day’s programme has yet to be issued.

Women:

W48kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo: Gold medallist

W57kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU, Dublin: Bronze medallist

W63kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronaghs ABC, Rostrevor: Gold medallist

W66kg Gráinne Walsh, Spartacus, Tullamore, Co. Offaly: Finalist

W70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC, Waterford/Garda Boxing Club: Finalist

Men:

48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda: Bronze medallist

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway: Finalist

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s Athy: Finalist

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Manorhamilton, Leitrim: Bronze medallist

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald , Belfast: Finalist

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway: Bronze medallist

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford: Bronze medallist.

Coaches: Dmitrij Dmitruk, Eoin Pluck, Igor Khmil

Physio: Robert Tuomey

R&J: Sean Duffy