Ireland named Best Nation at the CISM Box Cup.
An Irish Defence Forces team have been named Best Nation at the CISM Box Cup, held this week in Germany.
Military teams from Ireland, Germany, France, Holland and Finland contested the tournament. The Irish team came home with 2 gold and 3 silver.
Team:
60kg Killian Geraghty, 2nd Cavalry
67kg Aaron O’Donoghue, 1st Brigade CIS
71kg Jamie Long, 1 Bar
80kg Lorenzo Mahai; 7th Infantry Battalion
63kg Ashling Keogh, 7th Infantry Battalion
Coaches
Head Coach, Sgt John Molloy, 7th Infantry Battalion
Coach, Pte Ross Hickey, Tics Glen DFTC
Coach, Sgmn Graham Hogan, 2nd Brigade, CIS