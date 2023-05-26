Uncategorized 

Ireland named Best Nation at the CISM Box Cup.

Jonny Stapleton

An Irish Defence Forces team have been named Best Nation at the CISM Box Cup, held this week in Germany.

Military teams from Ireland, Germany, France, Holland and Finland contested the tournament. The Irish team came home with 2 gold and 3 silver.

Team:

60kg Killian Geraghty, 2nd Cavalry

67kg Aaron O’Donoghue, 1st Brigade CIS

71kg Jamie Long, 1 Bar

80kg Lorenzo Mahai; 7th Infantry Battalion

63kg Ashling Keogh, 7th Infantry Battalion

Coaches

Head Coach, Sgt John Molloy, 7th Infantry Battalion

Coach, Pte Ross Hickey, Tics Glen DFTC

Coach, Sgmn Graham Hogan, 2nd Brigade, CIS

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

