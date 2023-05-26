Ireland named Best Nation at the CISM Box Cup.

An Irish Defence Forces team have been named Best Nation at the CISM Box Cup, held this week in Germany.

Military teams from Ireland, Germany, France, Holland and Finland contested the tournament. The Irish team came home with 2 gold and 3 silver.

Team:

60kg Killian Geraghty, 2nd Cavalry

67kg Aaron O’Donoghue, 1st Brigade CIS

71kg Jamie Long, 1 Bar

80kg Lorenzo Mahai; 7th Infantry Battalion

63kg Ashling Keogh, 7th Infantry Battalion

Coaches

Head Coach, Sgt John Molloy, 7th Infantry Battalion

Coach, Pte Ross Hickey, Tics Glen DFTC

Coach, Sgmn Graham Hogan, 2nd Brigade, CIS