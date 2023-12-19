Ireland LOVES Katie Taylor – Boxer voted ‘Most Admired’ for SEVENTH Year in a row

Ireland’s love of Katie Taylor is the topline findings of the 2023 Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index (TSSI).

Taylor was once again crowned Ireland’s Most Admired Athlete and her November 25 win over Chantelle Cameron being voted the Greatest Sporting Achievement and the Most Memorable moment of 2023.

Having tasted defeat for the first time in her professional career earlier this year Taylor’s November rematch against Chantelle Cameron to become a two-weight undisputed world champion saw her claim the title of Ireland’s Most Admired Athlete for a staggering seventh year running. Conor McGregor was the last athlete to claim the title back in 2016.

Sharing second spot on 9% are World Rugby Player of the Year nominee, Bundee Aki, and Ireland Rugby team captain, Jonathan Sexton, who played his final season in 2023.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore slides out of the top three for the first time in two years and is fourth with 6% of the vote, ahead of Ireland rugby international Peter O’Mahony who captained Munster to victory in the United Rugby Championship, ending the province’s 12 year wait for a major trophy.

The Republic of Ireland women’s football captain Katie McCabe is the third most admired female athlete, taking 4% of the vote and a share of sixth place overall alongside golfer Rory McIlroy, Kerry footballer David Clifford and Conor McGregor, whose popularity is at a five year high.

The two-weight undisputed world champion’s hand being raised in victory after defeating Chantelle Cameron was the Most Memorable Sporting Moment of the year with 19% of the vote.

Second and third place both feature the Irish men’s rugby team, with 18% voting for the celebrations at the final whistle of the Grand Slam decider against England in March, and 17% recalling the team’s ‘Zombie’ soundtracked win over reigning World Champions South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup group stages.

The Republic of Ireland women’s football team standing for the anthem on their World Cup debut against Australia in front of a record crowd was fourth on 10%.

There was a tie for Greatest Sporting Achievement, with 25% of the vote each going to Katie Taylor’s victory over Chantelle Cameron at the 3 Arena and the Ireland men’s rugby team’s Grand Slam win over England on St Patrick’s weekend.

In third place was Limerick’s win over Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final to complete the four in a row (6%).

Despite Taylor’s popularity boxing doesn’t feature among Ireland’s favourite sports.

Gaelic Games remains Ireland’s Favourite Sport on 21% with Soccer on 20% and Rugby on 14%. Tennis is once again the nation’s fourth favourite sport but this year it’s joined by athletics (both 4%).

When you look at the sports that the Irish public “like”, the depth and variety of the country’s interest in sport becomes apparent. The big three sports top the list but Tennis (23%), Golf (20%), Athletics (18%) and Horse racing (16%) are all hugely popular. A newcomer to the list, American Football/NFL, is liked by 8% of people.

The TSSI is a comprehensive 1,000 person nationally representative survey with quotas imposed across gender, region, age, and social class. The research was carried out by Teneo’s Sports Advisory team and iReach Insights and examines the Irish general public’s attitudes towards sport and their sporting heroes. This is the view of the general public and not a survey of sports fans. It is the 14th year of the TSSI and the research was carried out between November 23rd and December 12th, 2022.

Rob Pearson, Head of Sponsorship, Teneo Ireland:

“From a springtime Grand Slam to Katie Taylor’s recent heroic victory, we have been absolutely spoiled by the success of Irish athletes and teams in 2023. The sheer amount and variety of these successes and the impact they had on the nation is reflected in the TSSI findings.

“We are running out of ways to adequately describe the phenomenon that is Katie Taylor, Ireland’s Most Admired Athlete for a seventh successive year. She is without doubt one of our greatest ever sports people, an inspiration to many and a role model to boys and girls across the country.

“The Rugby World Cup was viewed by millions so it’s no surprise to see men’s rugby team are voted Team of the Year, and the individual contributions of Bundee Aki, Peter O’Mahony and the retiring Jonathan Sexton were also called out by the public. Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe makes her entry on to the list of most admired athletes and as the team builds on its World Cup debut, it’s unlikely to be long before we see other players feature prominently on the list.

“There is little to split Gaelic Games and soccer as the country’s favourite sport, but what is most interesting is the breadth of sports being enjoyed by the nation. Outstanding track and field performances by Irish teams and individuals in 2023 have placed athletics fourth on the list of favourite sports and with the Paris Olympics the most anticipated event of next year there is a lot to look forward to.”