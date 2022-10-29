‘IRELAND HAS TO BE NEXT’ – Eddie Hearn promises Katie Taylor the homecoming she deserves

Eddie Hearn says he is ready to bring Katie Taylor home!

Speaking after Taylor outclassed game Argentine Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena in London the Matchroom promoter declared Ireland as the venue for the Irish Icon’s next fight.

Possibly Ireland’s greatest ever sports star, and certainly the country’s most popular athlete, has never fought at home as a professional.

That looked certain to change this year with a historic Croke Park fight night put on the table for September, only for preferred opponent Amanda Serrano to elect against a trip to Dublin in favour of her own undisputed quest.

It’s said Team Taylor still pushed for a GAA Headquarters event, but Hearn had opponent concerns and wanted the sell out insurance that Serrano and the rematch of the ‘greatest women’s fight off’ all time would bring.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com this week, he explained those concerns but suggested he may overlook them just to deliver for the unique talent and boxing game changer.

The Essex fight maker doubled down on that Ireland promise in London tonight.

“It’s time to return to Ireland now,” Hearn said much to the delight of the Irish in attendance.

“Whoever it is, where ever it is, Ireland has to be next for Katie Taylor,” he continued during his in-ring interview with DAZN.

“People are begging for it at home”@AndyLeeBoxing knows the importance of a homecoming fight for @katietaylor 🇮🇪🔜#TaylorCarabajal pic.twitter.com/jl6FtcMQoN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 29, 2022

“She deserves it more than anyone, she’s boxed all over the world, the Irish fans are incredible they’ve travelled everywhere, Madison Square Garden, Wembley, everywhere we’ve been. It’s time to give Ireland a sporting event they will never forget and that’s the return of their hero Katie Taylor.”

Taylor is certainly on board and is keen to top the biggest event women’s boxing has seen.

“Regardless of whether it’s Amanda Serrano or not we want to fight at Croke Park, 80,000 people, that will be the biggest event in women’s boxing history,” she said.

London, UK: Katie Taylor v Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles 29 October 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn Chairman of the Matchroom Sport Group and Katie Taylor after her fight

Certain sections of the Irish fight family remain skeptical having heard similar promises over the years – but Hearn assures serious moves with regard to a historic Dublin fight night have already been made.

“We already had everything in motion with Croke Park, the authorities thanks to Brian Peters, September 15 we were looking to go there,” he said before revealing a Dublin fight night is not dependant on the Jake Paul advised, Serrano. “Amanda Serrano is saying the right things, but time won’t wait for Amanda Serrano, we hope it’s her, but it doesn’t matter who it is, it has to be next, it has to be Ireland next. We’ve waited so long, you’ve seen Gary Cully tonight and there are so many Irish boxers, we can create a night of boxing that will never be forgotten, and honestly, no one deserves it more than Katie Taylor.”