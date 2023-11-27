‘Ireland has a new superstar’ – Eddie Hearn impressed with Paddy Donovan

Eddie Hearn claims Paddy Donovan is Irish boxing’s next ‘superstar’.

‘The Real Deal’ has always been lauded as a special talent and has his potential earmarked by the likes of Barry McGugian, Tyson Fury and even Teddy Atlas in recent weeks – and can now add the Matchroom boss to his list of admirers.

Hearn, who signed the Limerick southpaw on the back of a knockout win over Sam O’Maison in May, called for the former underage amateur standout to make him stand up and take note with an eye-catching display on the massive Cameron-Taylor 2 card.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Paddy Donovan v Danny Ball, WBA Continental Welterweight Title. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

‘The Real Deal’ duly obliged bouncing Danny Ball off the canvas in sensationally skilful fashion before a barrage helped him score a ninth career stoppage.

Speaking after the Andy Lee-trained fighter buckled the WBA International title around his waist, the Matchroom boss couldn’t hide his excitement.

“Superstars are made on the big stage and I tell you what, Ireland has got a new superstar in Paddy Donovan,” said Hearn.

“You have the iconic figures like Katie Taylor, but you need those young stars coming through. He is flashy. He is skilful. He is a good-looking fella. If he can stay dedicated to the sport with Andy Lee, honestly it is all in front of him. The road is right there to walk down.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Paddy Donovan v Danny Ball, WBA Continental Welterweight Title. 25 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Andy Lee and Paddy Donovan

Describing what the next few steps along that road will be Hearn added: “Keep pushing us for dates and opportunities. He is a champion now, moving to champion fights. Everybody loved seeing that. Explosive power.”

Photo credit Matchroom and Mark Robinson