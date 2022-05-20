Ireland finish second in World Championships medals table

Team Ireland finished in second place behind hosts Turkey in the overall medals standings at the Women’s World Championships.

73 nations, and 310 boxers, contested the tournament in Istanbul, which came to an official end today with the second day of finals. The top five countries in the tournament are Turkey, Ireland, India, Kazakhstan and Italy.

The top 10 is rounded out by Canada, Uzbekistan, Taipei and Poland.

May 19th was a red-letter day for Irish boxing – St. Bronagh’s ABC Amy Broadhurst won her 63kg final over Algeria’s Imane Khelif and, less than 15 minutes later, Olympic BC Galway Lisa O’Rourke also claimed gold with victory over Mozambique’s Alcinda Helena Panguane.

Broadhurst and O’Rourke are now ranked World No. 1 in their respective weight divisions. Two more Team Ireland boxers gained World ranking status, after winning through to the quarter final stage. 52kg Carly McNaul and 57kg Michaela Walsh are both ranked 5th.

IBA rankings show that every Team Ireland boxer claimed a victory in the tournament, a feat not achieved by over a third of competitor nations. In all, Team Ireland contested 24 bouts, with 17 wins.

2022 has been an enormously successful year so far for Irish Boxing on the international stage, with 31 medals in all:

The 73rd Strandja Tournament: 2 Golds

European U22 Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze

Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament: 5 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze

European Youth Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze

Women’s World Championships: 2 golds.

Next up for Team Ireland is the Men’s European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia. The team arrived at the tournament base on Thursday, and boxing begins on Monday.

Team Ireland

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke