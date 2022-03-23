Ireland finish SECOND in European U22 Women’s Championship medals table

Team Ireland women have finished joint second in the European U22 Women’s Championship medals table.

Medal-winning from four of the nine women who competed in Croatia proved Ireland have as strong and talented a team as any of the European big hitters.

Two golds were clinched in yesterday’s finals by Team Co-Captain, 70kg Lisa O’Rourke, following a 4-1 split decision win over Daria Parada of Poland, and Niamh Fay, a European Youth champ, who won a unanimous decision victory over Sharon Prisco of Italy.

Following fantastic performances by #TeamIreland, our women boxers have finished joint second in the European U22 Women's Championship medal rankings



Lisa O'Rourke 🥇

Niamh Fay🥇

Aoibhe Carabine🥈

Kaci Rock🥉#TeamIreland finished 3rd in the Team Ranking, out of 24 teams🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/sADRKQMjyB — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 23, 2022

Team Ireland’s silver medal came courtesy of middleweight, Aoibhe Carabine. The Mayo boxer and now two time European medal winner, contested lost out to Ukrainian Karolina Makhno in her decider.

Kaci Rock accounted for Ireland’s fourth medal-winning bronze in her first-ever international tournament. The Wicklow fighter lost at the semi-final stage to fancied German Stefanie Von Berge, who went on to claim gold in the weight.

Ireland share second place alongside Poland and Turkey; Italy top the table.

Team Ireland also has two bronze medals in the Men’s competition – bantamweight, Dylan Eagleson and Lightweight, Paul Loonam, while Jack Marley fights for heavyweight gold later today.

The Team Ireland squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley