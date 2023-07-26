AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNewsTop News of The Day

Ireland European School Championship Squad Named

irishboxing

The Team Ireland squad to contest the European School Championships has been named.

The tournament is being hosted by the Slovenian Boxing Federation in Maribor, from August 15th to 26th. The draw takes place on August 16th, and boxing begins on August 17th.

Central Council took the independent decision to field a team at this tournament at its meeting on Saturday, following a review of all federations contesting previous underage European Championships this year. This review included the ongoing European Junior Championships, where competitor nations include Ukraine, England, Scotland and Wales.

Central Council is mindful of the fact that Irish athletes cannot contest against Russian or Belarussian athletes boxing under their own flag, and wanted to ensure there was as low a probability as possible of an Irish boxer being drawn against such an opponent.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart  D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney ( Gleann )

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

80kg Oisin Donoghue ( Athlone) 90kg Jake Fitzgerald ( Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill

In preparation, the team will travel to Poland for a multi-nations training camp, from August 8th to 12th. This camp will also include champions at weights not accepted into the European School Championships.

32kgDanielle Smithers 
34kgKayla-Louise Harris
36kgEllen Joyce 
40kgKayleigh Hodnett Loughlin
42kgCarley O’Herron 
44kgAleigha Murphy
46kgElla Archbold 
48kgPaige Nickels
54kgSophie Cullen Lawlor 
57kgKaysie Cleere
60kgIsabelle Hawkins
64kgCassie Henderson
70kgAva Lannon
75kgCarly Norris
33kgPat Stokes
35kgTaylor Parke
37kgLee Largey Snoddon
40kgRylee Finn
42kgComhghall Guerrine
44kgKalib Walshe
46kgPadraig Walsh
48kgConan McSorley
50kgJason Maher
52kgKai Dynes Murphy
54kgDarren O’Toole
57kgJames Rooney
60kgKajus Dubonvoic
63kgDarragh Ryan
70kgSenan Kennedy
75kgJohn Ward
80kgOisin Donoghue
90kgJake Fitzgerald

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Saidhbh Greene

Post naviga

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

The Irish-Boxing.com Awards – ‘The Kevin McBride Shock of the Year’

Joe O'Neill

Irish boxers reflect and look forward ahead of Odivelas Box Cup

Joe O'Neill

Paddy Donovan proposes all Limerick Clash with Lee Reeves

irishboxing
x