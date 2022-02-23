Introducing Tommy Hyde – ‘This is a dream come true’

Tommy Hyde plans to return the favour by bringing his father to some huge boxing nights.

The new to the pro game Cork light heavyweight was known as the luckiest kid on the planet well before he established himself as an amateur of note.

Due to his father’s role as a successful promoter and manager, the Rebel county kid was around the fight game from a young age, traveled the world, regularly visited top-quality camps, got behind the scenes access, and of course, sat ringside at some of the biggest fights in the world.

Now that he’s all grown up and entering the professional ranks Hyde wants to be the reason his father, Gary Hyde, has a vested interest in a huge fight night.

The 22-year-old, who debuts on top of a bill promoted by his Dad, has top of the game aspirations and is delighted his father will be along for the ride, not just because of how valuable the Nowwhere2Hyde promoters’ input will be but so he can repay him for the unique childhood experiences he had.

“It’s brilliant to have my dad guiding me,” Hyde told Irish-boxing.com.

“He has seen everything there is to see in the pro game and to be honest I have to work with him because I’ve always been next to him. He brought me to all the big fights with him so hopefully, I can bring him in a couple of years.”

Speaking on why he decided to turn over now Hyde said: “I think it’s the right time to make the move. I’m after getting a lot of experience as an amateur and I’m only 22 so I’ve plenty of time now to learn my trade as a professional.”

Hyde was part of a highly competitive and entertaining light heavyweight amateur scene alongside the likes of Tony Browne, Emmet Brennan, Thomas Carty, and Kelynn Cassidy.

The fact Cassidy beat the St Micheal’s Athy graduate in the most recent decider to take Paris pole probably moved the Cork man’s pro plans forward, but he ditches the vest more than content with his amateur innings.

“I’m happy with what I achieved as an amateur, I’ve won national titles and boxed for my country which I’m very proud of.”

Hyde doesn’t move quietly into the pro ranks. He starts as a headline act in his hometown, topping the first bill to come to Ireland – outside of Belfast- since the summer of 2019 – and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is a dream come true. To to be fighting at home is the stuff of dreams. I have been going to pro shows since I’m a child and the buzz I got from the atmosphere is why I started boxing. I want big nights like that,” he adds.

Hyde would love to keep Cork as his base and hopes he can become big enough at home so that he doesn’t have to travel for his big opportunities. The New York trained prospect wants to bring the big fights and big names to his back yard.

“It would be great to have a few shows a year in Cork with the crowds getting bigger and bigger. Eventually, I want to bring big fights and titles home.”

Establishing a strong enough following to achieve that doesn’t look impossible when it comes to Hyde. His debut sold out well over a month before fight night and before an official venue has been confirmed.

“I’ve always got unbelievable support at home and for this, it’s been no different,” he expalins.

“We sold out in less than one week so that’s amazing. I’m very grateful to have friends and family backing me like that from the start, they can expect a great show on April 2nd.”