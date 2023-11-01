INTRODUCING: Oisin Treacy



Oisin Treacy is promising some post-Halloween fireworks when he debuts at the Red Cow this weekend.



Treacy makes his pro bow on the first-ever JB Promotions fight night this coming Friday and is predicting an explosive start.



The former kickboxer of note suggests he will be just as entertaining as his cousin Eddie Treacy when he debuts alongside close pal Matthew Tyndall on Jay Byrne’s ‘The Begining Card’.



“I’m 6’3, I’m long and rangy, I’m clinical and I’ve a bit of a punch so expect fireworks on the night,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.



Despite being backed to do well by fighter turned fight maker, Treacy comes to the scene as a relatively unknown.



That’s something the Dubliner plans to go about changing from the first bell at the Warehouse this weekend.



“I want to put on a performance and get everyone talking about me,” he adds.



Light middleweight hopeful, Treacy doesn’t want to make a good first impression, he wants to make a lasting one.



The Bray native is eying up the domestic scene at 154lbs and says he will be ready to fight anyone at the weight once Byrne allows him off the leash.



“I’ll fight anyone but it’s up to Jay when that happens. Hopefully, I can look at domestic level in four or five fights. I don’t have a problem with any of them, I’d fight any of them and I believe I can beat any of them,” he continues.



Speaking on why he teamed up with former footballer Byrne, who had a unique boxing innings, fighting competitively at domestic level while taking away corner risks on big cards, Treacy said believes the promoter, who was a self-managed puncher, can deliver in a similar vein for him.



“Look at his career and where he went. He hadn’t much of an amateur background and he brought himself onto the big stage over in England. If he can do that for himself I believe he can do even more stuff with us.”



Discussing his fight background, Treact revealed he has travelled between boxing and kickboxing over the years.



“I started off boxing and went over to kickboxing. I won a couple of Dublin titles when I was younger then got the Leinster Senior titles. In kickboxing I had a couple of world bronze medals and a couple of Irish titles. I was back and forth between the two of them over the years but it’s all pro boxing now.”







