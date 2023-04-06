Introducing – Maurice Falvey

Maurice Flavey realises a childhood dream in Waterford this weekend.

The Kerry fighter becomes the latest addition to the pro circuit when he punches for pay for the first time on Ring King’s Homecoming card.

Fighting vest free and under the pro spotlight is something he always dreamed of and he can’t wait to get his career going.

“It’s something I wanted to do since I was child,” he tells Irish-boxing. “and after taking a break from boxing when I came back I decided to just go all in and commit to pro,” he adds before declaring an intention to entertain.

“Hopefully I am in exciting fights for the fans to enjoy.”

The 26-year-old has teamed up with legendary coach and manager Tony Davitt and will be guided both in and out of the ring by the veteran Dubliner, as well as his old amateur coach Patrick O’Brien and his father who is also a qualified coach.

The Cashen Vale A.B.C graduate and Ballybunion native becomes Kerry pro number four after the Walsh brothers Paddy and Liam as well as BUI Celtic title challenger Kevin Cronin.

The well-traveled fighter – he’s worn the crest of the Nemesis Club, Repton, and Eltham at different stages – makes a tough start against Kristaps Zulgis [8(4)-38(9)-3], who has been known to turn it on on occassion, but is confident of a good start.

“He seems to be durable and has a bit of power, so I’ll have to watch out for that. I’d love a knockout but I’m ready for four tough rounds,” he adds before sharing his excitement and the fact he will take a patient approach.

“I can’t wait to fight. The closer it gets the more I wish it was Saturday night now. At the moment I’m not looking past Saturday but after that, I just want to fight as much as possible and see where it takes me.”