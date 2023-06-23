Introducing: Lee Gormley

Lee Gormley completes a somewhat back-to-front journey when he turns from pundit to practitioner at the Bolton Whites Hotel this weekend.

The Armagh native traded in his pen for a pair of boxing gloves when he relocated to Manchester and used blood, sweat, and tears rather than ink to write his own unique boxing tale.

Now having gone from reporting on the sport to partaking in it as an amateur, Gormley starts a pro chapter on a VIP Promotions card this weekend.

“I’d always enjoyed boxing as a fan and eventually I began working within the sport as a writer too. But it wasn’t until I moved to Manchester that I ended up being inspired to take it up competitively myself and, there, I started at my current gym Elite Boxing in Bolton,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’d been athletic my whole life and been involved in many sports such as football and Gaelic but, once I started boxing, I became addicted and couldn’t stop. After 30+ amateur fights for Halliwell ABC, I’ve now worked myself into a position to fight professionally, which I’m proud of.”

Fan to journalist to fighter, it’s a unique story the like of which you’d only find in boxing. When speaking to Gormley it quickly becomes clear it’s not a social experiment or a move so he can write an interesting colour piece.

“I’m in this for a long haul,” he declares when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “After my early learning fights, I’ll be aiming to take the traditional route and step up towards titles. Being based in Manchester, the Central Area title would a nice belt to win down the line and I’d absolutely love to get my hands on an Irish title in the future too. From there we’ll push on to even bigger things.”

Having exposure to the sport before he ever stepped through the ropes is valuable points out Gormley. He knows the business and just is aware of just how hard he will have to work to make himself to ensure he is a success.

“I think it helps in terms of knowing how the business of boxing works and what exactly is required from a boxer starting off with no huge promotional backing. I know how tough this sport is from seeing it first-hand and it never deterred me, it only made me want to work even harder to make something of myself.

The Irish fighter starts in a relatively tough fight as he takes on survival specialist John Spencer. It’s a fight he is confident of winning and determined to enjoy.

“The prediction is going 1-0, by any means necessary. And enjoying every moment of it.”