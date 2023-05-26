INTRODUCING: James Freeman

Considering the massive amount of tickets he sold there is no way James Freeman can claim he starts his boxing journey all alone this weekend.

However, he notes his following can only lend their support verbally and as a result, he’s on a solo mission in the ring -and that’s exactly what appeals.

Not quite the vest, the former Armagh GAA star ditches the jersey leaving behind a team sport for an individual one, and says he likes taking sole responsibility on his broad shoulders.

The fighter, who caught the boxing bug bad after winning an unlicenced fight in under 19 seconds, loves having his sporting faith in his own hands, hence the reason he begins a boxing career this weekend.

“Where I come from it’s all about the GAA there are not many boxers so that’s all I knew to be honest, but when I got that fight feel and I knew that it was all on me I fell in love with boxing,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“In boxing, you’re not relying on your teammates, there are no excuses, and there’s nowhere to hide if you’re not prepared you will be found out. Higher stakes, higher risk, higher reward,” he adds before revealing how he ended up as a pro everyone is intrigued to see fight.

“I always loved boxing and done some form of boxing training throughout my life whether it was hitting bags, pads or pulling two pairs of gloves out of the boot of my car and torturing my friends to have a wee knock.

“But in late 2019 I got offered to fight on an unlicensed show and I ended up winning in 19 seconds of the first round and I became completely obsessed. I’ve been working ever since.”

The hard work led to an Ian Gaughran link-up and debut slot on one of the biggest cards to come to Ireland.

‘Pretty Boy’s’ pro bow will take place on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s world title tilt at the SSE Arena on Saturday and he is adamant his performance will be worth the stage.

“I’m ready to perform in front of the many fans. It’s going to be electric in there and I can’t wait to soak it all in. All the work is done now it’s time to enjoy and produce the goods on Saturday.”

Considering he faces Jordan Grannum, the toughest journeyman on the circuit and a fighter who has only been stopped twice in 115 fights, Freeman won’t be expected to secure the stoppage.

Something he won’t mind as he has never been the distance in the ring and wants to show off his skill set.

“I’m known as a big puncher. I’ve ended all of my fights but now as I step up in competition I’d like to showcase my boxing skills. I come to fight every time. I’m an entertaining fighter,” he adds before revealing his goals.

“My potential is limitless, it’s untapped, it’s unknown and that’s what is exciting. I’m working and learning every day, the important part for me is to keep enjoying the process and the final product will look after itself. I’d like to have four fights before the end of the year.”