INTRODUCING – Elaine Harrison

Blast from the past Elaine Harrison turns over promising to be one for the future.

The Mayo boxer officially becomes the latest Irish addition to the paid ranks when she trades leather in MECA, Regent Circus, Swindon – and she joins the pro party with serious ambitions.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the former Ardnaree and Ballina amateur, whose name hasn’t blipped on the boxing radar in recent years, revealed she has world title ambitions.

She knows the path to world honours won’t be smooth but she is determined to enjoy navigating her way past any obstacles to reach the pinnacle.

“I am very excited for the journey ahead of me,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I know there will be some bumps along the way, but that’s what life brings us. I am well capable of climbing over the challenges ahead and I will enjoy and savor every single minute of it.”

Harrison, who has been fighting since 2009 and was deemed a boxer with serious potential in the mid-2010s, if nothing else she brings desire and a will to succeed to the table.

“My fans can expect the greatest from me. I am prepared to take on anyone to get me where I want to get. I’m aiming for a world title and I’m getting it.”

The 2014 Intermediate [now Senior] champion and Elite finalist says she was asked to go pro in and around 2020 and after a lot of thought felt it was time to bite the bullet.

“When I came over to England to join the army, I got on the army team to box and was boxing for them,” the Luke Kelleher coached boxer explains.

“I never really thought of going professional untill I was asked about three years ago. Since I was asked it just never left me and I said to myself that ‘ya know what I’d like to try it’. I had so many mixed advice from everyone. people talked about tickets sales and said how much hard work it is. I knew it would be but I still wanted to go ahead with it. I think for me it’s the best decision. I love the hype, I love getting ready in fight week and I feel ready to step in the ring again.”