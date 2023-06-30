Introducing Connor Kerr

Conor Kerr has plans to get bums off seats even before he throws a shot in anger.

The former Monkstown amateur has ditched the vest and beings what he promises will be an exciting pro career in Wales tonight.

Indeed, the latest addition to the Ian Gaughran stable suggests the fun will start as soon as the first beat of his ‘pumping’ ring walk tune drops.

“An exciting pressure fighter who can box but loves a good dust-up,” he responds when Irish-boxing.com ask how we can advertise him to fans that have never seen him fight.

His response to what he is most excited about also hints at Kerr being an entertaining addition to the ranks.

“I’m most excited about wearing the smaller gloves, boxing extra rounds, whipping heavy shots in, and pumping walk-out tunes.”

The Daniel Anderson trained super featherweight will be a fighter known to amateur followers, he won an Ulster Intermediate title in the crest of Glengormley and was a regular in the National and Ulster Elites where he shared the ring with the likes of Colm Murphy, JP Hale and Tommy Casey.

His resume suggests he can be pushed toward Irish title level but he is preaching the ‘one fight at time’ mantra.

The 27-year-old also revealed he had to go through a period of transitioning between the codes, which he suggests has been faster than normal due to his coaching.

“I feel at 27 with 10 years of amateur experience this is the perfect time for me to turn over. My first camp was a great, great experience. Dan Anderson has been guiding me every step of the way.

“I’m enjoying the transition from amateur to pro and making it already due to his knowledge and experience. To be fair my Dad has been an absolute legend throughout the camp too, he prepared all my healthy meals.”

Kerr debuts against Karl Sampson [5-(1)-20(0)-1] a fighter with an eye for an upset and one who will at the very least guarantee rounds.

“I’m expecting an experienced heavier fighter who caused a few upsets, so il be on top of game,” he commented.