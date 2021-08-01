INTRODUCING – Cain Lewis – ‘I had my eye on turning pro for a long time’

Cain Lewis didn’t have to wait long into adulthood to achieve his boyhood dream.

The Dubliner became the lastest former underage amateur of note to turn over when he officially entered the pro ranks last week.

Considering his amateur standing and the fact Paris 2024 is only three years away, news the Ballymun BC graduate had ditched the vest caught some by surprise- but it turns out turning over early was always the plan.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the 18-year-old revealed turning pro was his first boxing dream.

“Ever since I started boxing it was a big dream of mine to become a pro,” he said.

“Ever since a young age I have always seen myself turning over to the pro ranks early,” he adds before revealing covid made the decision to change codes easier.

“I always had my eye and making the move so when covid hit and there wasn’t much happening in the amateurs I thought it was a perfect opportunity to turn over.”

Again considering his age and how close Paris is there were eyebrows raised when the teen confirmed the move.

Lewis admits becoming an Olympian did appeal, just not as much as the bright lights of the pros.

“The Olympics, of course, is every boxer’s dream and Paris 2024 would have been amazing but I had my eye on turning pro for a long time and went down that road.”

Not surprisingly the teen reveals his style is ready-made for pro encouthers.

“I believe my style of boxing suits the pro game. I like to come forward and put on a good fight but I can box too and be clever. I’m still only 18, I’m young, so I have lots to learn. I plan on taking step by step and making my way to up the ranks.”

The Dub trades leather for the first time just over a week after he confirmed he has made the boxing transition – and does so on one of the most eagerly anticipated shows to come to Ireland in recent times.

The magnitude of the event and how fortunate he is to populate the undercard of Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny isn’t lost on the new pro.

“My manager did a great job securing me a slot on the Feile. I can’t wait to get out there and put on a show in front of an amazing crowd and on an amazing card. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” concludes the fighter who will be coached by Vernon Carrol and Gavin Jordan of Ballymun BC.