Interesting Irish Title Fight Plan for Kieran Molloy

Conlan Boxing hope to tempt the winner of the eagerly anticipated Owen O’Neill – Declan Geraghty Irish welterweight title fight to put the green strap on the line against Kieran Molloy.

The Conlan brothers, Jamie and Michael, are keen to get their Galway starlet a shot at an Irish title before the year is out.

The initial plan was to promote a Senan Kelly v Dave Ryan for the BUI Celtic title fight at the RDS on September 16th and offer the winner of that a big Irish title fight out West.

A hand injury means Ryan can’t fight for the decorative eight-round strap on the stacked Dublin card and Mark Dunlop has ensured the green strap will end up in his stable by getting a Geraghty v O’Neill fight sanctioned.

So, now, Jamie Conlan is eyeing up the winner of the Belfast-hosted October 14th domestic title fight for Molloy later in the year.

It may not be a fight that either the Belfast or Dublin fighter feel is right for them at this time – but an offer will be made.

“We would like to do the winner of Deco and Owen for Kieran,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

“Whether that means Belfast in December or we go to Galway we are hopeful of getting that fight made. It depends on how both guys come through October but I’ve spoken to Mark [Dunlop] and it’s something both guys are open to doing.”

“I would have liked Dave Ryan and Kieran in Galway because both of them are from down that way and it’s a big fight for the West. It was just unfortunate he wasn’t able to fight Senan [Kelly, on September 16] and move into [an Irish title fight].”

Conlan Boxing have been huge advocates for the all-Irish fight and will continue to try to populate their cards with fan-friendly meetings.

“It keeps momentum, it keeps the scene moving, it keeps titles active, and keeps lads in the country active fighting each other,” adds Jamie Conlan.

The Conlan boxing CEO also suggests it’s an approach that shouldn’t scare or worry fighters, using Graham McCormack and Dominic Donegan, who rematch for the BUI middleweight Celtic on September 16, as an example.

“As the Graham [McCormack] and Dominic [Donegan] fight shows, a loss on your record means nothing if it’s a genuine fight, a good fight that the fans are happy with. You can rebuild and go again. Both Graham and Dom are testament to that. Losing, fighting again, coming back and they are willing to take fights.”