Intelligent Machine – David Ryan ready to show his boxing IQ

David Ryan [1-0] is ready to show he is ‘Machine’ with a brain this Saturday night.

The Shannon fighter trades leather for the second time as a pro on The Climb card in the Europa Hotel.

The Ian Gaughran managed fighter’s debut was so entertaining it won Irish Boxing Awards Debut of the Year and ensures he is one many fight regulars are watching out for on the first card of the year.

However, the Shaun Kelly trained 27-year-old hints this performance will be less bombastic than his last, as he plans to show he brains as well as balls and guille as well as guts.

“I’ve taken a lot from my debut,” he says speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Boxing wise I need to show more of what I’ve got. I feel like I didn’t box much last time. I just got into a fight instead of boxing and using my brain.”

Ryan was initially meant to fight southpaw on the Conor Quinn topped card but takes on Dale Arrowsmith [5(1)-71(6)-2] instead.

The Clare pro believes a southpaw would have allowed him to show off his skill set more but the kickboxing convert says Arrowsmith, a much bigger and more experienced operator, will allow him to show fans he means boxing business.

“I was actually looking forward to fighting the first opponent because he was a southpaw. I think that I could have shown off my boxing a good bit against him but I feel like this fight could bring out much more in me,” adds before making the size doesn’t matter argument.

“He’s a way bigger opponent but sure look weight means nothing at all to be honest. I feel like I’m very big for my own weight class anyways. I’m hoping after this people will know how serious I am.”

Arrowsmith managed to draw with Ryan’s managerial stablemate Dominic Donegan and gave Daniel O’Sullivan four rounds the last time he visited Belfast. At the very least he will be tough and considering the size difference could be deemed dangerous. It’s an early theme for the Munster man who had a baptism of fire against an Irish small hall favoured away fighter in Brayan Mairena.

“I’m always looking to be tested,” he explains when pushed on the tough start. “It will only bring the best out of me.”

Speaking in more general terms he adds: I’m feeling good going into this fight. I’ve had a great camp and I’m always looking to level up. The debut camp was just about getting everything right and clicking.”

Jamie Morrissey, who like Ryan is managed by Gaughran and trained by Kelly, fights in the most anticipated fight of the night when he trades leather with Kevin Cronin for the vacant BUI light heavyweight Celtic title.

The admittedly biased Ryan is backing him to secure a stoppage win.

“Jamie and Kevin is gonna be a great fight. I’ve seen Jamie spar a few times and he’s been on fire. I think Jamie by a stoppage.”