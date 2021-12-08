Headline News News 

In Pictures – Katie Taylor Media Day

Jonny Stapleton

Katie Taylor looked in a relaxed mood as she fulfilled her Matchroom duties in Liverpool today.

The undisputed lightweight champion defends her titles against WBA mandatory Firuza Sharipova at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night [December 11].

Fight week started today with some media duties, a press conference follows at Mountford Hall on Thursday afternoon at 12.00pm and the weigh in from 1.00pm at The Black-E ahead of Saturday night’s action. 

Below are pictures from today’s Media Day.

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom

  • Benn & Taylor Media Day 8 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn, Katie Taylor and Joe Cordina during todays Media Day
  • Benn & Taylor Media Day 8 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Firuza Sharipova during todays Media Day
  • Benn & Taylor Media Day 8 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Firuza Sharipova during todays Media Day
  • Benn & Taylor Media Day 8 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Firuza Sharipova during todays Media Day
  • Benn & Taylor Media Day 8 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Firuza Sharipova during todays Media Day

