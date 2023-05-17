In Pictures – Katie Taylor Homecoming Public Workout

versus Katie Taylor Chantelle Cameron fight week kicked off in Dublin today.
The majority of fighters on the card were in Dundrum and put on a show for an excited crowd.
Below are some pictures courtesy of Matchroom and Mark Robinson.
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Frank Smith during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor fans during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Cecilia Braekhus during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Terri Harper during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Gary Cully during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Gary Cully during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Gary Cully during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Gary Cully during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Paddy Donovan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Paddy Donovan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Paddy Donovan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Caoimhin Agyarko during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Caoimhin Agyarko during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: James Metcalf during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Dennis Hogan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Dennis Hogan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.
17 May 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing