In Pictures – Katie Taylor Homecoming Public Workout

Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron fight week kicked off in Dublin today.

The majority of fighters on the card were in Dundrum and put on a show for an excited crowd.

Below are some pictures courtesy of Matchroom and Mark Robinson.

Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Frank Smith during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor fans during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Cecilia Braekhus during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Terri Harper during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Gary Cully during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Gary Cully during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Gary Cully during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Gary Cully during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Chantelle Cameron during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Katie Taylor during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Paddy Donovan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Paddy Donovan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Paddy Donovan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Caoimhin Agyarko during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Caoimhin Agyarko during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: James Metcalf during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Dennis Hogan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Dennis Hogan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

