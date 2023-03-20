Headline News Latest News Pro News Top News of The Day In Pictures – Katie Taylor Homecoming Press Conference March 20, 2023March 20, 2023 irishboxing The Matchroom machine rolled into Dublin today for the Katie Taylor– Chantelle Cameron press conference. Below are some of the best photo’s from today’s event. Pics courtesy of Matchroomand Mark Robinson. Dublin, Ireland: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Press Conference to announce their Historic Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight in Dublin on May 20, 2023. 20 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Chantelle Cameron. Dublin, Ireland: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Press Conference to announce their Historic Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight in Dublin on May 20, 2023. 20 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Chantelle Cameron. 