In Pictures – Katie Taylor Final Press Conference

Jonny Stapleton

Katie Taylor came face to face with her latest opponent in Liverpool today.

The undisputed lightweight champion defends her titles against WBA mandatory Firuza Sharipova at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night [December 11].

The press conference at Mountford Hall on Thursday also provided Belfast middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko, who makes his Matchroom debut in a title fight on the cad, with top table experience.

Both Irish fighters will weigh tomorrow. The weigh starts at 1.00pm at The Black-E ahead of Saturday night’s action. 

Below are pictures from today’s Media Day.

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom

  • Conor Benn and Chris Algieri Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Caoimhin Agyarko
  • Conor Benn and Chris Algieri Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Caoimhin Agyarko
  • Caoimhin Agyarko and Noe Larios Jr Final Press Conference ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA Middleweight International Title Title on Saturday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko
  • Caoimhin Agyarko and Noe Larios Jr Final Press Conference ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA Middleweight International Title Title on Saturday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko
  • Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor
  • Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor
  • Conor Benn and Chris Algieri Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
  • Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie Hearn
  • Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie Hearn
  • Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie HearnKatie Taylor with Eddie Hearn
  • Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie Hearn

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

