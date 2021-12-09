In Pictures – Katie Taylor Final Press Conference

Katie Taylor came face to face with her latest opponent in Liverpool today.
The undisputed lightweight champion defends her titles against WBA mandatory
Firuza Sharipova at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night [December 11].
The press conference at Mountford Hall on Thursday also provided Belfast middleweight
Caoimhin Agyarko, who makes his Matchroom debut in a title fight on the cad, with top table experience.
Both Irish fighters will weigh tomorrow. The weigh starts at 1.00pm at The Black-E ahead of Saturday night’s action.
Below are pictures from today’s Media Day.
Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom
Conor Benn and Chris Algieri Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight on Satuday Night.
9 December 2021
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
9 December 2021
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night.
9 December 2021
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
9 December 2021
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Caoimhin Agyarko and Noe Larios Jr Final Press Conference ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA Middleweight International Title Title on Saturday Night.
9 December 2021
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
9 December 2021
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom
