In Pictures – Katie Taylor Final Press Conference

Katie Taylor came face to face with her latest opponent in Liverpool today.

The undisputed lightweight champion defends her titles against WBA mandatory Firuza Sharipova at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night [December 11].

The press conference at Mountford Hall on Thursday also provided Belfast middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko, who makes his Matchroom debut in a title fight on the cad, with top table experience.

Both Irish fighters will weigh tomorrow. The weigh starts at 1.00pm at The Black-E ahead of Saturday night’s action.

Below are pictures from today’s Media Day.

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom

Conor Benn and Chris Algieri Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Caoimhin Agyarko

Conor Benn and Chris Algieri Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Caoimhin Agyarko

Caoimhin Agyarko and Noe Larios Jr Final Press Conference ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA Middleweight International Title Title on Saturday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko

Caoimhin Agyarko and Noe Larios Jr Final Press Conference ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA Middleweight International Title Title on Saturday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor

Conor Benn and Chris Algieri Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie HearnKatie Taylor with Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie Hearn

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom