In Pictures – Jason Quigley vs Demetrius Andrade Weigh in

If the reception at the weight in is anything to go by Jason Quigley will have the closest thing to home advantage possible when he challenges for a world title on Friday [November 19].
The Donegal middlewight tipped the scales at 159.8lbs ahead of his attempt to dethrone WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade, who came in bang on th 160lbs limit.
The pair will trade world championships leather in Manchester, New Hampshire live on DAZN.
Thomas O’Toole also appears on the card and takes on undefeated American Mark Malone.
Speaking with DAZN’s Todd Grisham after the weight in Quigley said: “Look, I’m getting in there tomorrow night, I’m going to put in the performance of my career. I’m here to put on a show in front of all my Irish fans.
“It’s a brilliant experience for me. I’m going to go in there and give it one hell of a fight.
“Demetrius is a great champion: he’s a two-weight world champion, a former world amateur champion, and I’m going to have to be on top of my game but I believe [if] I bring my best performance into the ring tomorrow night, I can become a world champion.
Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years.
Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist.
Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner.
email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com