In Pictures – Jason Quigley vs Demetrius Andrade Weigh in

If the reception at the weight in is anything to go by Jason Quigley will have the closest thing to home advantage possible when he challenges for a world title on Friday [November 19].

The Donegal middlewight tipped the scales at 159.8lbs ahead of his attempt to dethrone WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade, who came in bang on th 160lbs limit.

The pair will trade world championships leather in Manchester, New Hampshire live on DAZN.

Thomas O’Toole also appears on the card and takes on undefeated American Mark Malone.

Speaking with DAZN’s Todd Grisham after the weight in Quigley said: “Look, I’m getting in there tomorrow night, I’m going to put in the performance of my career. I’m here to put on a show in front of all my Irish fans.

“It’s a brilliant experience for me. I’m going to go in there and give it one hell of a fight.

“Demetrius is a great champion: he’s a two-weight world champion, a former world amateur champion, and I’m going to have to be on top of my game but I believe [if] I bring my best performance into the ring tomorrow night, I can become a world champion.

The Irish are here! 🇮🇪 🎉 https://t.co/qWeVPrIj4x — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 18, 2021

Pictures from today’s weigh courtesy of Matchroom and Ed-Mulholland can be viewed below:

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire; Jason Quigley steps on the scale to weigh in for the November 19, 2021 fight Matchroom fight card at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Jason Quigley steps to the scale to weigh in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Jason Quigley steps to the scale to weigh in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade steps to the scale to weigh in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Jason Quigley steps to the scale to weigh in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Jason Quigley steps to the scale to weigh in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire; Demetrius Andrade steps on the scale to weigh in for the November 19, 2021 fight Matchroom fight card at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire; Jason Quigley steps on the scale to weigh in for the November 19, 2021 fight Matchroom fight card at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Jason Quigley steps to the scale to weigh in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.