In Pictures – Caoimhin Agyarko’s title win

Caoimhín Agyarko grabbed a debut victory under the Matchroom banner in violent fashion, picking up his first professional belt in the process.

The Belfast middleweight broke down and stopped the gritty Noe Larios Jr M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to claim the WBA International title.

In a fight in which he steadily raised the gears throughout, Agyarko hurt his opponent multiple times before forcing the finish in the ninth round.

An impressive stoppage, Agyarko hurt Larios and didn’t let up, pouncing on the hurt Hispanic fighter and closing the show.

Below are some pictures courtesy of Mark Robinson and Matchroom of the ‘Black Thunder’s’ night.

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri, WBA Continental Welterweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko with Eddie Hearn

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko wins

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko wins

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko wins

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko wins

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko wins

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko wins

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr, WBA International Middleweight Title, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing