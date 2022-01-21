In For A Treaty – Pro Boxing show Planned for Limerick

Big-time boxing returns to Limerick for the first time since 2010 this Spring.

Irish-boxing.com understands a big Treaty County show will be confirmed for Limerick City in the coming days.

It’s understood the Strand Hotel will host an April card promoted by Scottish-based outfit Northern Sports Club.

The McAlister brothers, David and Matty, signed two Limerick underage European medal winners in Edward Donovan [2-0] and Jason Harty [2-0] last year and told Irish-boxing.com that they had plans to promote the brother-in-laws in their home city.

They look set to deliver on that promise and will run a show in Limerick as early as April.

Harty and Donovan, who both fight in Scotland in March, should fight high up the card and other local operators will secure work.

Rumour has Lee Reeves [8(6)-1] appearing on the bill, while recent BUI Celtic title challenger Graham ‘G’Train’ McCormack [6(1)-1] will fight in his home city for the first time. Limerick-based Kerry puncher Siobhan O’Leary [3(1)-1] could make her return on the card while Boxing Ireland’s Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] , who is set to fight Robbie Burke in a rematch of a Fight of the Year contender on Celtic Clash 13 in late February or early March, may also want on the bill.

Top Rank starlet Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0], who returns from a hand injury on a big Sky Sports broadcast in Scotland on February 26, could get a keep busy fight on the first bill in Limerick in over a decade and another Boxing Ireland fighter Tracey Duggan may want in.

The show will be the first to come to Limerick since local favourite Wille Casey defeated Paulie Hyland in the first-ever all Irish European title fight at University Limerick in November of 2010.

It will also be the first show outside of Belfast in Ireland since Martin Horgan promoted a card in Cork back in the summer of 2019.

The card, which should be officially confirmed over the weekend, will be the third Irish card confirmed for 2022, with Celtic Clash 13 set for Belfast and late February or early March and DDP Sports confirming they are going in Dublin in early May.