In a Flash -Cacace tells Hearn he’d answer Barrett call

Anthony Cacace [20(7)-1(0)] has told Eddie Hearn he is just a phone call away if he needs an opponent for Zelfa Barrett [28(16)-2(0)].

The Matchroom promoter revealed he wanted to make a fight between the recent world title challenger from Manchester and Alex Dilmaghani for April 22.

However, Dilmaghani, who is mandatory for the British title that was once in Cacace”s possession, has picked up an injury and won’t be available to fight this Spring.

The Belfast super feather is willing to provide an alternative option, wants to fight the former European Champion, who holds a win over Eric Donovan, and let Hearn know as much.

Speaking on social media the IBO super featherweight world champion said:

The notification of availability comes not long after the 34-year-old told old verbal sparring partner Archie Sharp he was keen to fight.

‘The Apache’ has always been big name and big fight willing but callouts have never been his thing up and until recently. While it’s encouraging to see a more vocal side to the mercurial Holy Trinity graduate there are some Cacace followers who may find the change in approach slightly worrying.

The fact the Ian Mahood trained talent is available to fight in April suggests there is no fight date locked in for his first defence. Cacace hasn’t had the best of luck with regard to getting busy over the years and it was felt the IBO title win would change that. It was suggested bigger names would now come looking to fight him and securing dates and pay days would be much easier. It was also suggested he may return home to top a Belfast bill.

However, he hasn’t fought since he defeated Michael Magnesi in September of last year and Queensbury Promotions have yet to confirm a date for a first defence.