Improving Owen O’Neill has homecoming test planned following two away days

Belfast welter Owen O’Neill is toasting another successful night on the road ahead of a homecoming this Autumn which will get people very excited.

The North Belfast fighter moved to 6-0 on the big Celtic Clash 11 card in Spain on Saturday night, overcoming his most solid opponent yet, Petar Alexsandrov, over four competitive rounds.

The always-improving O’Neill had to work for his points win but is certainly showing continued improvement as he moves towards a step-up and a loosening of the leash.

The 25-year-old’s previous fight, in Luxembourg, was without coach Dee Walsh in the corner but the former Irish light middleweight champion was able to get to Alicante and was happy with what he oversaw.

Belfast Cabbie O’Neill explained to Irish-Boxing.com how “I’ve watched the fight back after being critical after the fight right away but it was actually a good performance from my self my head movement was really good and it’s something me and Dee have worked on. The heat was crazy so getting the win in them conditions I’m well chuffed.”

“Dee was happy enough, he knows there’s a lot more in my locker, he has seen it in sparring.”

“It was another good fight for people to watch. I’m happy to be known as an entertainer fighter but I actually didn’t get hit much in the fight, I had no marks or anything so, for me, it was a successful night.”

On we go 🔥 another impressive points win for @OwieeONeill95 pic.twitter.com/KqxuyysBRZ — Stephen Sharpe (@stesharpe1) June 26, 2021

The hugely popular ‘Cliftonville Canelo’ is a cert for Celtic Clash 12 in Belfast this Autumn and there could be plenty of the line – with a move up in rounds and a potential headline slot.

O’Neill is excited to get home and outlines how “I’m absolutely buzzing, things are looking good for my next fight to be in Belfast with crowds back. Be great to get the place filled with all the North Belfast ones again and hear them loud and clear here’s hoping.”

“My next fight will be a six rounder and I would love to be fighting in front of my mates and family for that as well because, more than likely, it will be a great scrap and entertaining for people to watch.”