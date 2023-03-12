‘I’m not here to f*ck spiders’ – Darragh Foley reacts to massive win

The man who doesn’t ‘f*ck with spiders’ believes his career would have got caught up in an intangible web if he’d suffered defeat in Liverpool last night.

As a result, Darragh Foley claims he was never going to lose to Robbie Davies Jr at the M&S Bank Arena.

The Australian based Dubliner registered one of the best away Irish wins in recent history when he beat the local lad on the DAZN aired show.

Speaking directly after, and then when returned to his hotel room before he headed out to celebrate, the Blanch native revealed just how important a win it was.

The 34-year-old initially declared: “I’m not here to f*ck spiders. What about that?”

“Back yourself. I had nowhere to go if I lost that fight. I had to win it. I would have done everything I had to, to win that fight and I did.”

Speaking to DAZN he said something similar: “I needed to win this fight. There was no way I was leaving that ring a loser, no way in my life, man.”

‘Super’ dropped Davies Jr with a beautifully timed right hook at the end of the second, Davies came out with a clear head for the third but with an injured ankle, and 26 seconds into the session was stopped after being dropped by a more innoxious shot.

The stoppage had its roots in the first knockdown but Foley claimed it wasn’t an ideal way to get the win. The Australian-based entertainer also apologized for his celebrations post the win and was quick to wish Davies Jr a speedy recovery.

“Looking back at the replay I look like a twat jumping up and down when the man has injured himself. I want to say I hope Robbie’s ok. What a horrible injury.I just hope he is ok, he’s a good man and he’s a warrior.”