”I’m not Done’ – Steven Ward Plotting Ring Return

Steven Ward isn’t done!

The Cruiserweight says he is ready to return to the ring and trade leather again.

Ward hasn’t been seen in the ring since losing to unbeaten Kamshybek Kunkabayev in December 2021. It’s been very quiet on ‘The Quietman’ front since and the majority assumed he was retired as result.

However, speaking online today [Thursday] the 32-year-old revealed his gloves are not on the hook yet. Ward says he is in talks with regard his career path and is ready to give his all in one last push.

The Monkstown graduate points out he has no promotional backing at present but that won’t deter him.

Ward shared the following on social media:

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier this year he said: “I’m desperate to get back into the ring. Since I was a young boy I have wanted to win the British and EBU European titles and that’s still there. I just want to be given the chance to do it,” said former WBO European champion Ward.

“I know that I’ve been forgotten about but I don’t care, I know I’m not done. That’s the big frustration, that I believe I’ve a lot to give but haven’t been able to get my career going again.