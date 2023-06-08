‘I’m not a happy boy’ – Luke Caffrey going for ‘the kill’

Luke Caffrey [4(1)-0] has acquired a taste for blood and plans a second consecutive stoppage when he fights in Liverpool this weekend.

The English-based Rush native secured a first career knockout when he took out the usually durable Mwenya Chisanga within a round as recent as late April.

Caffrey enjoyed the early night feel so much it’s something he wants to experience again. The 27-year-old Dub says he is going for ‘the kill’ when he trades leather on a Dennis Hobson promoted card in Liverpool on Friday.

“If you love stoppages and you love knockouts then June 9 tune in. I just came off a first-round stoppage and I’m going for the kill,” said Caffrey.

Caffrey’s stoppage desire is also fueled by the fact he has been in camp for nearly four weeks straight.

“I’m angry, 14 weeks of camp I’m not a happy boy, and June 9 he’s going to feel it.”

‘The Prodigy’ is expecting a large crowd from both his adopted home and his homeland when he populates a card that includes European flyweight and Commonwealth super flyweight title fights.

“Liverpool is home from home, it’s great to be fighting here. I’m living in the Northwich area now so it’s to build a fan base around there and Chesire. So it’s great because I’m tapping into two audiences. I’m very lucky, I’ve my Irish fans travelling over and I’m also building a good fan base in Chesire as well”.