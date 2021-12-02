‘I’m not a dickhead’ – Kevin Cronin won’t kick up a fuss if Burke and Morrissey rematch for a title

Like most fans, Kevin Cronin would be happy to watch a Robbie Burke and Jamie Morrissey rematch – and has no issue if a title is on the line when they do it again.

The Dublin and Limerick super middleweights produced a Fight of the Year candidate on Celtic Clash 12 after agreeing to fight during fight week.

Such was the entertainment over six rounds that there were instant calls for a repeat. However, some called for Cronin to be called into play and there was rumour plans were in place for Morrissey, as the winner, to fight the Kerry fighter in a BUI Celtic title fight.

Limerick Muay Thai convert, Morrissey was adamant Crumlin trained Burke had taken the risk, played his part in a great fight and thus deserved rematch reward and asked ‘why would it be Kevin Cronin’.

The Kerry fighter, who was deemed to be in title pole position prior to the domestic match-up, seems to agree. The popular ‘Kingdom Warrior’ says he wouldn’t get in the way of his fellow Boxing Ireland fighter’s trading leather again. The domestically keen Munster man also says he wasn’t envious of the pair getting to fight and receiving the accolades that came with it.

“F**king great fight between them wasn’t it,” Cronin, who fights in England on November 11, says to Irish-boxing.com.

“I wasn’t envious, you can’t pick and choose who you fight. Let’s see next year what happens. I saw what Jamie said and look if they want a rematch I’m not a dick head, I’m not gonna be contacting BUI going against it, of course, they’ve earned it,” he adds before hinting he may look to fight the winner of any return and stressing he has the fight to worry about first.

12 Day's until I take another Step Closer to bringing Pro Boxing to The Kingdom 💚💛

.

LET'S GO!!👑⚔️ pic.twitter.com/hEL9ImkrBV — Kingdom Warrior (@KevinCronin1996) November 29, 2021

“Let’s see what happens between them and where we end up in a few months. My eyes ain’t on them right now, I’ve a job to take care of next week but if they rematch ill definitely tune in, it’s an exciting fight and I respect both men.”

It does appear as if Cronin will have to wait before getting the chance to face either Burke or Morrissey and although it has to be said he is confident he will have big fight options in 2022 regardless, he saw another domestic option slip away last week.

The 25-year-old’s long-time verbal sparring partner Taylor McGoldrick hung them up last week. Cronin admits it’s one that got away but hasn’t given up on it entirely. He also revealed he got in touch with the Tyrone native to wish him luck in retirement.

“Look we had some words and a bit of bad blood that we couldn’t sort in the ring due to covid,” he continues.

“It’s definitely the one that got away. But you know what he’s still young enough, I think he will be back, he will find his hunger again. It’s a hard game to get out of, let’s just hope I’m not too far gone when he finds that hunger again because that’s a grudge I’d like to settle. If he doesn’t come back then he has all my respect and I hope he and his family enjoy his retirement. I messaged him letting him know that if he doesn’t come back I hope he enjoys his retirement, nothings personal there.”