‘I’m fighting for a great friend’ – Dominic Donegan determined to win title for tragic Harrison

Dominic Donegan [7(1)-4(1)-1] says he will win a first career title in Scotland next month for late friend and stablemate Harrison Jameson.

Donegan will go toe-to-toe with Ben McGivern [4-2-1] over 10 rounds for the BBBofC Celtic title on the undercard of the Kynoch-Boxing-promoted Nathaniel Collins vs James Beech fight for the British and Commonwealth titles in Scotland on March 10th.

It’s a massive chance for the Cavan fighter to complete a remarkable comeback and claim a prestigious strap that brings with it a European ranking.

It’s also a fight he goes into motivated by the memory of Jameson, who passed tragically last year. Donegan, who five months ago was ending a run of four defeats in five by being stopped in the Clash of Cavan by neighbour Owen Duffy, says the passing of his teammate has made him more appreciative of the opportunity to fight and played a part in a return to the kind of form that has lead to a title tilt.

“I was in a bad place after my year and half of bad luck, and I also lost a very close friend in that time frame,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Since Harrison has passed away it’s like a switch flicked with me. I am not just fighting for myself I am also fighting for my great friend.

I’m doing something he would have loved to be doing. I know I am so lucky I am able to do it and I will always have a part of him with me in that ring,” he adds before suggesting his confidence has started to snowball.

“I have the wheels moving now, we are starting to go downhill, and we are picking up speed. It was an uphill battle there for a while but now we are moving in the right direction. Confidence levels are good at the minute and feel everything is going the right way now.”

The resurgence of form also coincides with his move to IGB Boxing and establishing a training link with Daniel Anderson.

The 28-year-old has been full of praise for the young coach but points out he hasn’t changed his approach to fighting, more enabling him to get into a better place mentally.

“I wouldn’t say Dan changed me, more he got me back to what I am good at. He also believes in me and gives me great time. He has a great head for the game. We are learning and I am very happy with Dan and also very excited about his new pro James Freeman who makes his debut very soon. James is going to shock the pro scene.”