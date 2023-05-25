‘I’m coming to get him’ – Anthony Cacace Plans to Poleaxe Pole on Saturday

Anthony Cacace says he’s coming to poleaxe the Pole in Belfast this Saturday night.

The mercurial talent defends his IBO World super-featherweight championship against Damian Wrzesinski on the undercard of the Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan on Saturday at the SSE Arena, Belfast, and is going into the fight in a destructive mood.

‘The Apache’ expects the 35-year-old English-trained Poland native will come gunning for his scalp but believes he won’t be long about retreating or sending for the calvary once he tastes Cacace’s power.

“I don’t know too much about Damian. I watched an interview with him and he seems like a pleasant fella. I have watched him a few times and he is what he is. I’m sure he’s going to be buzzing to get this opportunity and he is going to come over wanting to fight. That’s what I want and I don’t think Damian has ever been hit the way I’m going to hit him.” Cacace said.

“We’re going to have to just see what happens on the night. They are all fit and strong but, as soon as you hit them, they don’t seem to want to come forward as much and they think a little bit more. With Damian, I’m going to add a bit more pain and punishment for him. I’m coming to take him out, forget about the boxing aspect, I am coming to get him.

“Also how big I am, I think Damian may be in for a surprise.”

