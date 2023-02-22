‘I’m Coming Home’ – Kieran Molloy to top Galway fight card

Kieran Molloy’s dream to bring professional boxing back to Galway will be realised very early in his career.

The light-middleweight Top Rank prospect will top a Conlan Boxing bill at Leisure Land in his home county,on April 21.

The former amateur of note confirmed the news on social media tonight, declaring ‘I’m coming home’.

The card will be the first pro fight in Galway since Collie Barrett topped a Keith Walker and Francis Barrett promoted fight night at the same Salthill Leisureland Complex in April of 2009.

The heavyweight stopped Valdo Szabo on a bill that also saw fights for Lee Murtagh, John Waldron, Colm Keane and Gavin Prunty.

Ray Moylette showed the thirst for boxing in the West when he sold out the Royal Theatre in Castlebar in 2019 and there is confidence the well-supported 23-year-old will do something similar.

Rumour suggests TG4 will broadcast the card and an Irish title fight between recent foes Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin will provide chief support.

Conlan Boxing’s Fearghus Quinn and Kurt Walker also look certs for the undercard.

Galway was on the cards for last October but was cancelled due to the fact Padraig McCrory got an IBO title shot in Germany on the same date.

Molloy’s manager, former world title challenger’s manager, Jamie Conlan hinted at a 2023 Galway fight night after EU bronze medal winner’s last win at the SSE Arena in Belfast on December 10.

He also hasn’t been shy about sharing how far he thinks the Connaught fighter can go.

“I think Kieran Molloy could be a superstar,” he said after his win over Alexander Zeledon in Belfast on December 10th.

“I really do. He has a bit of everything. I watched his spars with David Avanesyan and they were 50-50 and it’s testament to Kieran the way he’s able to adapt and fight and mix it under supreme pressure.”