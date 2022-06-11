‘I’m Back’ – Kevin Cronin ready to get busy after year of heartbreaks

Kevin Cronin [4(2)-0] will look to start putting a year of disappointments behind him when he finally returns to the ring next month.

The Tralee native saw a number of fights fall through at the last minute in the second half of last year and the first six months of this year – and had his progress delayed to some degree as a result.

His last disappointment came when a proposed April 30 show in Cork was canceled last minute.

The Kingdom Warrior now has a new date to look forward to and will resume his career in England on July 15.

The 26-year-old fights a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, UK on the undercard of the English Light-Heavyweight title fight between Joel McIntyre and Chad Sugden.

Cronin has also hinted at a new link up and a busy end to this year. In fact he has targeted four more fights before the year is out and is said to be on a collision course with Luke Blackledge.