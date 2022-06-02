‘I’m Back Baby’ – ‘Gallant’ Gary Sweeney ready to make up for lost time

Gary Sweeney [4(4)-0] is back and ready to start making up for lost time.

The Ballinrobe cruiserweight hasn’t been seen in the ring since as far back as December 2017 and has become something of a forgotten man.

However, the younger brother of Michael ‘The Storm’ Sweeney will reintroduce himself to the sport and to the boxing public when he trades leather on this Saturday, June 4.

Sweeney goes to work against Pawel Strykowski [3-16(3)-1] on a Neilson Boxing promotion at the MECA, Regent Circus in Swindon.

The fight will be used to oil up the machine and the Connaught fighter will have to spend time working his way back down to cruiserweight, regardless he is delighted to be back and ready to finally build on the positive start he made over 5 years ago.

“I haven’t fought in a few years due to injuries but I am back baby,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m delighted to be back and I can’t wait to get in the ring. This fight is just about getting rid of the ring rust. Get the ring rust off and then I’ll look to get busy. I’ll try to get two or three more fights in this year. I’m just going in to try to get the four rounds under my belt but if a knockout comes it comes.”

‘The Gallant’ debuted in May of 2016 and enjoyed an early success with four successive knockout wins before falling off the radar.

Back in injury hampered the European Youth silver medallist and Elite Senior champion’s 2017 and 2018 and he had fight dates fall through in 2019 before the pandemic hit. He is back now and ready to start making up for the time missed.

“I have a lot of lost time to make up for – and that’s what I plan to do.”