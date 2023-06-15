‘I’ll Show Him Who the Superstar Is’ – Lima Coming to ‘Knockout’ McKenna

Uisma Lima [10(8)-0] says he will knock out Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0] and show the watching public he’s the fighter with true superstar potential at York Hall tomorrow night.

‘The Silencer’ was initially hoping to silence the fighter who had called his name the loudest, Shakiel Thompson, on Friday’s Boxxer card but the English fighter pulled out through injury.

Angolan-born Portuguese raised, Lima steps in and has been making some noise of his own throughout the build-up.

Indeed, the big punching English-managed fighter says he will make a lasting first impression when he takes on the popular and promising Irish starlet live on Sky Sports.

The undefeated fighter, with an impressive 80% KO ratio, says he will show he is the fighter with the star quality when they meet at York Hall.

“McKenna thinks he is a superstar, but I’m a superstar for Portugal,” he said. “Friday I will show McKenna why Portugal have good boxers with good skill and potential. I’ll show him who the superstar is.

” I’m better than these guys. My name may not be known in the UK yet but people need to know I’m coming.”

Lima is aware the former underage starlet and Golden Boy fighter is a talented operator but is confident he can trump the Monaghan fighter in the skills and power stakes.

“He is a good boxer but I’m better, you’ll see Friday,” he adds.

Although Lima isn’t quite the away fighter as neither are signed to Boxxer nor are neither from the UK, he does believe he will have to register knockout number 9 and take the decision from the judge’s hands.

“I need to knock him out because I think it’s difficult here to get a win on points. I need to go for the knockout and I’ll get it.

“This is a big opportunity for me I need to win this fight. I trained hard to impress on Sky.”

👊 @Aaronmckenna99's public workout as he heads into this Friday's clash against the unbeaten Uisma Lima for the @WBCBoxing International Middleweight Title



➡️ #BOXXERLondon | York Hall@boxxer | @SkySportsBoxing pic.twitter.com/d4IOGcftfw — Hennessy Sports (@HennessySports) June 14, 2023

On the line when the pair meet tomorrow will be the WBC International middleweight title, meaning a would put McKenna in the WBC top 20, which in turn would move him toward a world title shot.