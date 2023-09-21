‘I’ll f**kin’ Knock You Out’ – Tyrone McKenna Tried to Fight ‘Creeping’ Rory McIlroy

Tyrone McKenna once threatened to show Rory McIlroy how effective his swing can be.

Speaking on the popular Whiskey and White podcast he hosts with Tommy McCarthy the Belfast war lover revealed he previously tried to club the golfer with his southpaw backhand.

McKenna explained how he took offence as one the most famous sportsmen on the planet was ‘creeping’ on his now wife after she approached him looking for a picture.

‘The Mighty Celt’ claims upset upgraded to anger when McIlroy’s approach didn’t change once the fighter was introduced as the significant other.

Then, when the four-time major winner’s entourage started to goad him anger almost turned to violence.

Speaking on the podcast, the 33-year-old, who recently suffered the disappointment of seeing an IBO world title fight fall through days short of fight week, explained he went for the sports star and was prepared to knock him out!