‘I’ll Fight Anyone’ – Keane McMahon Assures he’s ‘Not Done’

Keane McMahon has put the entire Irish light welter and welterweight divisions on notice as he confirmed he has called it a day.

‘The Iceman’ has fought in over a year and has been fielding questions with about his future as a result.

It’s been so quiet on the McMahon that many assumed the Cabra fighter has called it a day and hung up his gloves.

The 29-year-old assures that isn’t case and that he is willing to fight all comers moving forward.

“There is a lot going on in Ireland at the moment that’s preventing me from fighting in Dublin,” he said online.

“I’m not going to get too much into that but it’s totally out of my control, I want to fight here. I don’t know when my next fight is but I’m putting it out there I’m willing to fight anyone in the country or abroad at 147 or 140. People keep asking me am I finished boxing, I’m not, I’m just sorting some things out.”

Irish-boxing.com understands McMahon hasn’t got a BUI licence, which has hampered his chances of fighting on Irish cards. He last fought in Ireland in 2019 and was last seen in the ring against Jahyae Brown in Madison Square Garden.