‘I’ll fight any one of them’ – Eddie Treacy Ready for Big Battles

Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0] goes all stubborn captured soldier when asked for a name – but in true warrior fashion declares he is ready to fight anyone.

The Bray fighter ended a two-year ring sabbatical with a four-round victory over Dario Barosa [1-14(2)] on Celtic Clash 12 last Saturday.

The Croat, although brave and durable, is not the kind of opponent Team Treacy would usually look to fight but it was needs must in this case – and now with four good high-paced rounds under his belt the Boxing Ireland fighter wants to see some more meaningful action.

The Irish title hopeful says he is ready for any domestic rival.

“It’s hard to get sanctioned for title fights when you haven’t fought in two years, so I just had to get that one out of the way,” Treacy explains to Irish-boxing.com, almost apologetic for not being seen in all Irish action.

“I would have fought any Irish lad in this fight. I don’t care about any tune-up or warm-up fights but I understand why we had to have it.

“I am ready to go now. Once I have a good camp I’ll get in with anybody. This fight tonight was so I could get sanctioned for titles.”

‘The Honeybadger’ was previously mandated to fight Dominic Donegan for the BUI light-middleweight Celtic title, the Donegan fight may be gone for now but the title is likely to be next – although there was faint talk of some interesting middleweight options on Saturday.

Any particular names the Mark Buckley trained fighter would like for that potential title tilt or a return to domestic action? If there is he won’t tell you. All Treacy will say is he is domestic keen and ready.

“I’m ready to go now, eight or 10 rounds against Irish lads or anyone they want. Look you know me I’m not going to give you names or call anyone out. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again I’ll fight any one of them but I won’t be doing any of that calling out.”

Treacy was speaking after his first fight in two years and it’s safe to say he missed throwing leather.

“It’s fantastic to be back. I loved that in there. I was two years out of the ring and itching to get a date all that time, so when I finally got a date I was delighted. It was a pain in the hole waiting. It’s hard to get up at 4 am and go running when you have no date or no even talk of a date.”

There was no real feel your way back into approach from Treacy at the Devenish on Saturday night. The Wicklow Warrior was entertainingly aggressive from the off and landed big punches from the first round.

To his credit Barosa took them – and the Boxing Ireland fighter praised his durability post fight – but Treacy revealed he could have gone up another gear or two if needed to.

“He was tough fair play to him. We planned for four-round, I put in 10 weeks of hard work and I said I’m not training that hard not to go in and fight. Mark said go in and box but if I saw the chance to take him out I would have. I asked Mark could I go to war for the last 10 seconds and I enjoyed that. He took shots I’ve flattened heavyweights with and he took them and stood there. He got well paid tonight and in fairness he might just have earned it.”