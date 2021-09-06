‘I’ll die trying’ – Irish title dream kept Eddie Treacy’s career alive

Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] held on tight to his Irish title dream during his frustrating period of inactivity.

The Bray fighter was all set for a ‘big fight’ in early 2020 until the pandemic slammed the breaks on his career – and ‘The Honey Badger’ has not seen action since October 2019.

Treacy admits the enforced sabbatical was a frustrating and testing time but he points out the Irish title glistened and provided light at the end of a dark tunnel.

That Irish title dream was one the popular Wicklow man held on to.

“The period out was very frustrating. Every boxer will tell you, they love to be kept busy,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s hard to get out of bed at 4 am to go do roadwork when you don’t have a fight date. Having a date secured makes everything a lot easier, especially for your training camp – knowing how many weeks you have to train, diet etc. But I was never going to call it a day. I’m not calling it a day until I’m Irish champion or I’ll die trying.”

Treacy has a return date and will populate the Celtic Clash 12 card set for the Devenish and October 2.

Normal service after such a long layoff would see the fighter take a ring rust-freeing clash. That appears to be the case for the Mark Buckley trained light middle, although he wants it made clear he was willing to jump straight back in at the deep end.

“I always want tough fights, the Honey Badger is game for anyone. I have always made that clear. However, with me being out of the ring for nearly two years it’s hard to get these fights sanctioned. It was out of my hands, you know I’ll get in there with anyone.”

Once the cobwebs are dusted off and the powers that be allow it, Treacy should evoke his BUI Celtic Title mandatory status. A title fight on the proposed Celtic Clash 13 card looks likely, although the fighter himself won’t be drawn on it.

“The only thing I’m targeting is October 2nd. I never look past any fight,” he answers with elaboration.

The Boxing Ireland fighter’s sparring partner James ‘Chopper’ Cahill has confirmed he will return to pro boxing after a two year break and Treacy is delighted to see him return.

“It’s great to have James back,” he says before revealing his fellow Bray fighter has been training over the break.

“Although James hasn’t fought in a few years, he’s always been training and we have been sparring together for years. James is a top talent and I can’t wait to see him back under the lights.”

And could we see another gym mate return in European Games medal winner Regan Buckley back?

“You never know with Rego either. I done a session with him last week and he is still as fit and sharp as ever. He’s already achieved everything he ever wanted to in boxing but you never know.,” he adds before giving his sponsors the obligatory shoutout.

“Can I just give a quick mention and thank you to my coaches for their time during this camp. Also thanks to my sponsors for this fight: HD HairDesign. O Keeffe Paving & Landscaping. Thanks for your support.”