If only they’d stayed down – A look at sensational knockdowns ‘robbed’ of a KO of the Year nomination

If only they’d stayed down!

Irish-boxing.com readers and followers have been voting for their KO of the Year over the last week and it’s prompted massive debate.

Indeed, there has been some discourse with regard to the shortlist, with some noting it hasn’t been as bombastic a lineup as more recent years and others going as far as to criticize the selection.

A few online have pointed out several massive stoppages that should have been among the nominations.

However, unfortunately in the case of some of Ireland’s best finishers and biggest punchers, the very necessary rules of the Irish Boxing Awards KO of the Year road only allow for clean knockout finishes.

Knockdowns are not taken into account with massive prejudice given the one-punch finish. It’s a set of rules that have prevented Padraig McCrory from being crowned multiple-time winner and a framework that has, this year more than any, left some high-profile stoppages off the shortlist.

Probably most harshly done by is Thomas Carty considering the manner in which he won the BUI Celtic title. The Dublin big man got the 3Arena partying on Katie Taylor’s homecoming undercard in May with a career-changing stoppage of Jay McFarlane, with the Scot dropping to the canvas under pressure after surviving one brilliant knockout down and somehow holding his feet for a few seconds after another massive shot shipped on the chin.

The finish earned Carty, who was also unfortunate not to appear in the Performance of the Year shortlist, the Boxing Union of Ireland KO of the Year.

Danny Ball robbed Paddy Donovan of his place on the shortlist after rising from one of the best matador vs bull knockdowns of the year. Alin Ciorceri robbed Pierce O’Leary in a similar fashion, while TJ Doheny scored a brilliant knockdown in his fight with Japathlee Llamido only for his opponent to rise to his feet and get stopped standing.

Also outside the one-hitter-quitter realm was Conor Quinn’s title-winning stoppage of Chis Liddell a fight some called for inclusion.

Such was the quality of some of the knockdowns this year and so unfortunate were some of the aforementioned that we decided to share those finishes.

Again, if only they stayed down.

Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarland

Paddy Donovan vs Jake Ball

Pierce O’Leary vs Alin Ciorceri

E JÁ SE FOI A PRIMEIRA! 😯🥊



EM MENOS DE DOIS MINUTOS PIERCE O'LEARY NOCAUTEIA ALIN FLORIN CIORCERI! 🔥🔥



EM MENOS DE DOIS MINUTOS PIERCE O'LEARY NOCAUTEIA ALIN FLORIN CIORCERI!

TJ Doheny vs Japathlee Llamido

. @TjDoheny and 5-1 outsider odds in Korakuen Hall now 3-0! Legendary status in the Orient. First-round KO victor 🧨☘️



@TjDoheny and 5-1 outsider odds in Korakuen Hall now 3-0! Legendary status in the Orient. First-round KO victor

Conor Quinn vs Chris Liddell