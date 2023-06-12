‘I’d a flight to catch’ – Callum Walsh reflects on step-up stoppage win

Callum Walsh[7(6)-0] is a fighter in a hurry, hence why he wasted little time in taking out Carson Jones last Friday night.

The Cobh light middleweight prospect, who has been topping UFC Fight Pass bills since his second pro fight, stopped the American veteran quicker than any man previous when he ended their 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Night headliner in just four rounds.

It’s another impressive display from the Freddie Roach-trained fighter 22-year-old another significant move down the fast lane.

Jones, who was very unfortunate not to get a win over Kell Brook, beat Brian Rose and drew with Dean Byrne, was meant to give Walsh, a fighter with six knockouts from seven fights, rounds at the very least.

However, with a plane to Ireland to catch ‘King’ wasn’t going to wait around and got the job done as early as he could.

“I hurt him with a couple of body shots, I could see him wincing from a couple of body shots, and I knew it was time for him to go, y’know? I knew I had him and, if I left him, he might have came into the fight later. I’ve seen him do that: he recovers and he comes back,” Walsh said.

“So, I just got him out of there nice and easy. I’ve things to do. I’ve a flight to catch tomorrow.”

In fairness the Dana White fancied puncher has entered the ring looking for an early finish every time he’s fought and it was no different at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California last weekend.

“Every single punch I throw is to get them out of there,” he added. “I’m not coming in here touching and moving. I’m throwing punches with bad intentions, every single punch.”