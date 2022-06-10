IBO Champ Magnesi preparing for an August Anthony Cacace defence

Michael Magnesi [21(13)-0] has started camp for an August Anthony Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] bout.

The Italian is confident the Belfast fighter will be his next opponent. Indeed, the ‘Lone Wolf’ expects to defend his IBO super featherweight title against ‘The Apache’ in August.

A fight with the Lou DiBella guided fighter wasn’t on Cacace’s radar when this week started but after it was suggested online by Sean McComb things have snowballed and it now looks close to being officially confirmed.

DiBella likes the match up and upon seeing ‘The Public Nuisance’s’ attempts at Matchmaking has moved to get it made.

Former Italian champ, Magnesi believes a deal has all but been done and is right now moving forward as if Cacace is his next opponent.

“It should be in early August from what I read, we will understand better in a few days,” Magnesi told Irish-boxing.com.

“Our plans were always to make a defense with a good fighter in a match that would attract interest and then go to unify. My promoter Lou Di Bella is working to make the match and I am already preparing.”

By preparing the undefeated 27-year-old doesn’t just mean he is back in camp getting physically ready.

He shared a picture of himself studying videos of the British Champion online yesterday and commenting on that he said: “I studied him because most likely there will be this match, more than I studied him, my teacher and my team studied him.”

The Lazio native’s study left him feeling confident. He admits Cacace is a good fighter but doesn’t believe he is one that will trouble him.

“He is a good boxer, but he cannot stop my path,” he adds before suggesting he has bigger fights and names in his future.

“My team and I aim to win all the world acronyms in my weight class, Cacace will not be a problem for me.”