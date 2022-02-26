Amateur Headline News News 

IABTA Day 1 Results

The first of three days of boxing in the IATBA 2022 Championship took place at the National Stadium today.

24 bouts were contested:
Quarter Finals

  1. 69KG JN Daniel Vaughan MTU BC/MTUC 3 v 0 Adam Brophy Omagh B&G BC/QUB
  2. 69KG JN Samuel O’Donnell GMIT BC W/O v Brian Hughes DCU BC/DCU
  3. 69KG JN Patrick Hughes Belfast Met BC/BMC v RSC1 Justin Cannon Monkstown BC/TUDC
  4. 75KG SN Sean Mawhinney Bangor Abbey/UU v RSC3 David Brolly St.Canices/UU
  5. 81KG SN Ben Patton Belfast Met BC/BMC v W/O Christopher O’Neill ClanNaofa/DKIT
  6. 81KG SN Tiarnan Holland DCU BC/DCU 0 v 3 Josh Slevin NUIG BC/NUIG
  7. 81KG SN Patrick Pigott WIT BC/WIT RSC3 v Dylan Gibbons GMIT BC/GMIT
  8. 66KG FS Linda Desmond Rylane BC/MTUC W/O
  9. 67KG MS Cahan Hallinan Olympc BC/NUIG W/O v Jon McConnell Holy Trinity BC/UU
  10. 67KG MS Ryan Cullen Ballagh BC/UL v RSC2 Matthew McCole Illies GG BC/LYIT

Semi Finals

  1. 86KG SN John Cawley Monkstown BC/TCD W/O
  2. 86KG SN Niall Doherty St.Pauls BC/WIT 0 v 3 Favor Ezeobi Dealgan BC/DKIT
  3. 60KG JN Max Jeannoit Olympic BC/NCI W/O v Shahrukh Mohammad Drimn/TUDT
  4. 60KG JN Lucas Gonzalez Olympic BC/NUIG 0 v 3 Theo Bertrand IT Carlow BC/ITC
  5. 63KG JN Stephen Cooney St.Savrs BC/DCU RSC2 v Artur Orheov Belfast Met BC/BMC
  6. 63KG JN John Gilligan Ballinacarow BC/ITS W/O v Dylan Bell Belfast Met BC/BMC
  7. 75KG JN Conor Finnerty GMIT BC/GMIT RSC1 v Ben Majury Belfast Met BC/BMC
  8. 75KG JN Billy DermtKelly Sprtn BC/MTUC RSC2 v Clinton Bates Ashbourne BC/MU
  9. 81KG JN James Donaldson Belfast Met BC/BMC v AB2 Torin Finnerty GMIT BC/GMIT
  10. 91KG JN Peter Kyselica MTU BC/MTUC W/O v Michael Agbo Olympic BC/GMIT
  11. 64KG MI Ruairi O’Donnell Gldn Gloves/GMIT 0 v 3 Dean Buckley St.Carthages/TUSM
  12. 64KG MI James Tobin Monkstown BC/TUDT 1 v 2 Jacob Marar Monkstown BC/IADT
  13. 91KG MY Jake Boyd Belfast Met BC/BMC v W/O Garyn McAllister Belfast Met/BMC

Boxing resumes at 11am on Sunday morning:

Semi Finals

  1. 69KG JN Conor Brennan St.Pauls ABC/QUB v Adam Brophy Omagh B&G BC/QUB
  2. 69KG JN Samuel O’Donnell GMIT BC/GMIT v Justin Cannon Monkstown BC/TUDC
  3. 75KG SN Israel Bamba IT Carlow BC/ITC v David Brolly St.Canices BC/UU
  4. 75KG SN John Cregan Trojan BC/UL v Sam Malone Drimnagh BC/TUDC
  5. 81KG SN Eoin O’Connor Maynooth BC/GSC v Christopher O’Neill Clan Naofa/DKIT
  6. 81KG SN Josh Slevin NUIG BC/NUIG v Patrick Pigott WIT BC/WIT
  7. 81KG MI Niall Clinton Immaculata BC/BMC v Jamie McVeigh Trojan BC/NUIG
  8. 57KG MS Partyk Adamus Drimnagh BC/NCI W/O
  9. 60KG FS Isabella Hughes St.Marys BC/MU v Kellie McLoughlin Drimnagh BC/TUDT
  10. 63.5 MS Jason Butler Ballinrobe BC/TUSMW W/O
  11. 63.5 MS Darren O’Connor Loughrea BC/NUIG W/O
  12. 66KG FS Leanne Murphy Togher BC/UL v Linda Desmond Rylane BC/MTUC
  13. 66KG FS Shantelle Ritchie Gilford BC/SRC W/O
  14. 67KG MS Damien Creavin Olympic BC/GMIT v Cahan Hallinan Olympic BC/NUIG
  15. 67KG MS Matthew McCole Illies GG BC/LYIT v Aodhan Byrne Kilcullen BC/TUSMW

The competition continues on Saturday, March 5th.

