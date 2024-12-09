IABA Chief on Plans to Bring Irish Talent to World Boxing

In October 2024, the International Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) broke ties with the IBA, in a bid to maintain its presence at the Olympics. This was just part of a larger plan to shop for other sporting federations, with World Boxing being one of particular interest. Here’s a rundown of chief Niall O’Carroll’s vision for the future of Irish boxing.

Source: Unsplash

The IABA’s Moves in 2024

The IABA has made several moves in 2024, all geared toward promoting Irish boxing to more viewers. First came the IABA’s deal with StreamSport.ie, where national events are now streamed online. This allows viewers to check out boxing using all manner of devices that can access the internet, from tablets to smart TVs.

The move reflects rival promotions and even other entertainment industries, such as iGaming which has been using online distribution for its games for decades. That’s why it’s possible to play bingo online, with a wide variety of live bingo rooms or themed slot games for viewers to choose from. As more people find their entertainment online, Irish boxing will continue to livestream its biggest match-ups to a growing audience.

Soon after, the association convened at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to vote on removing references to the IBA in its constitution. We covered this as it happened, when the vote passed and freed up the IABA to join with a new federation in the future. While it signals a shift in how boxing events are managed, this kind of federation swap happened before when GB joined World Boxing. Amid speculation that Ireland will follow GB’s footsteps, Chief Niall O’Carroll gave his perspective on the new phase of the IABA.

The IABA Won’t Be “Railroaded by Any External Organisation”

Speaking about the IABA’s new direction, O’Carroll made it clear that the IABA wishes to establish itself as a stand-out, independent body that won’t get pushed around. Specifically, he said: “I certainly don’t feel that our members should be railroaded by any external organisation” and continued on to say: “So we will continue with dialogue, and we will have that vote – on World Boxing, remaining in IBA or whatever the case may be – when we feel it is the right time to have it, and not because we’re being told to have it.”

World Boxing is just one of the many federations that the IABA has considered moving to – an org that was specially made to promote boxing after its absence in the current 2028 LA Olympics plans. By following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules, IABA hopes to raise boxing’s profile so that the sport is included in the next Summer Olympics. As O’Carroll put it: “A signal to the IOC that Ireland are taking steps to protect our Olympic future.”

Source: Unsplash

By the start of 2025, the IABA will have already set a new course for the association and its 145 member clubs. Then, later that year, the IOC will meet up again to finally decide if boxing will make an appearance at the 2028 LA Olympics. The IABA assumes it will, which is why its strategy is to join an up-and-coming federation that may distinguish itself in the foreseeable future and prove that boxing still draws international appeal.